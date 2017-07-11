Admirals Announce First Player Signing, Welcome Goaltender Jamie Murray

News Release

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud new ECHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators, announced their first player signing of the 2017-18 season on Tuesday, inking goaltender Jamie Murray to a standard player contract.

Murray, 25, comes to Norfolk after playing his first pro season with the Allen Americans.

In 37 games with the former Kelly Cup Champions, the Scituate, MA born netminder was 16-10-2 with a 3.41 goals against average and a .904 save percentage.

"I wanted to come to Norfolk and be the best goalie I can be," Murray said of the opportunity. "Obviously winning hockey games and having a winning season is going to be our number one goal but I'm also looking forward to being a great teammate and having strong relationships in the locker room."

Standing at 6'3" - 170 lbs., Murray found his stride during the second half of last season, going 11-4-1-1, including winning six starts in a row to around the start of the calendar year.

"There was definitely a rookie learning curve last season for me but as the year went on I felt like I was playing better and better. I'm very excited to show that I can not only compete but be great, especially at this level," the Babson College product showed.

During his four-year collegiate career Murray was a first team All-American and became the first player in program history to earn ECAC East Player of the Year honors.

"I'd like to think of myself as an athletic style goalie, I've always been a fan of Pekka Rinne's game," the newest Admiral remarked.

Murray and the Admirals will open the season in Idaho on October 13 and their first game at Scope is slated for Friday, October 27.

