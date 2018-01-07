Admirals and ECHL Offer Ticket Redemption and Wednesday Night Game

January 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals
News Release
Norfolk, VA. - Tonight's game between the Norfolk Admirals and Wheeling Nailers will be taking place as scheduled at 7:00pm this evening.
The Admirals have worked with the ECHL, the city of Norfolk, Norfolk Scope Arena and the Wheeling Nailers regarding the decision.
Unused tickets for tonight's game will be redeemable for exchange to another Admirals 2017-18 regular season home game at the Norfolk Scope box office.
Prioritize your own safety and adhere to all local and state announcements, closures and warnings before making a decision on attending tonight's game.
Additionally tonight's game, courtesy of Neulion, will be available to watch for free on ECHL.TV using the promo code COLDFRONT18. In order to use the promo code fans will need to "Buy" the single game, then enter the promo code. Fans are also invited to tune into the game on mixlr.com or by downloading the MIXLR app.
For any more information, please stay tuned to norfolkadmirals.com, as well as all team social media platforms.
Tickets for tonight's game are still available to purchase now on Ticketmaster.com, as well as at the Norfolk Admirals box office.
FOR MORE INFO: Contact Admirals Media Manager Isaac Berky at 757-640-1212 ex. 15 (office),765-610-7777 (cell) or at isaac@norfolkadmirals.com ####
