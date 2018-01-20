Admirals Add Swiss Forward Allevi

January 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals
News Release
Norfolk, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud member of the ECHL, announced the signing of Swiss forward Jari Allevi on Friday morning.
Allevi, 22, began the season with HC La Chaux-de-Fonds (NLB) notching five points (2g, 3a) in 28 games. The forward was in his third season in the NLB, the Swiss second league. In 127 games Allevi totaled 46 points (17g, 29a). He will make his North American debut when the forward takes the ice with the Admirals.
He will not be available for either Friday or Saturday's games against the Stingrays but is expected to be available on the Admirals upcoming five-game road trip.
