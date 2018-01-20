Admirals Add Swiss Forward Allevi

Norfolk Admirals

January 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals

News Release

Norfolk, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud member of the ECHL, announced the signing of Swiss forward Jari Allevi on Friday morning.

Allevi, 22, began the season with HC La Chaux-de-Fonds (NLB) notching five points (2g, 3a) in 28 games. The forward was in his third season in the NLB, the Swiss second league. In 127 games Allevi totaled 46 points (17g, 29a). He will make his North American debut when the forward takes the ice with the Admirals.

He will not be available for either Friday or Saturday's games against the Stingrays but is expected to be available on the Admirals upcoming five-game road trip.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board

ECHL Stories from January 20, 2018



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central