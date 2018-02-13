Admirals Add Former Div. III National Champ Piacentini

February 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Norfolk, VA.- The Norfolk Admirals, proud member of the ECHL, signed forward Tyler Piacentini the club announced on Tuesday morning.

Piacentini, 25, began the season with the Huntsville Havoc (SPHL) where he recorded 22 points (9g, 13a) in 34 games. The South Weymouth, MA native reunites with Norfolk's Ty Reichenbach after playing with the netminder collegiately at Norwich University. The forward was named team captain for the Cadets in his junior and senior seasons, leading the Cadets to the National Championship in his final season. During his four-year career at Norwich the forward recorded 84 points (37g, 47a) in 109 games.

In a corresponding move the Admirals have placed forward Mitch Mueller on waivers.

Piacentini will be available when the Admirals take on the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday evening at the Scope.

