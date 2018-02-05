Admirals Add 6'6" Defenseman Chuard

Norfolk, VA.- The Norfolk Admirals, proud member of the ECHL, signed defenseman Romain Chuard the team announced Monday.

Chuard, 21, joins the Admirals after beginning the season with Geneve-Servette HC in the Swiss National League. The 6'6", 218 lb defender appeared in two games in the top league in Switzerland before being reassigned to HC Sion-Nendaz 4 Vallees. Chuard has played 42 games in the National League, the top Swiss league in the last three seasons recording one assist.

The defenseman is expected to be available when the Admirals take on Adirondack for a trio of games at the Scope this weekend.

