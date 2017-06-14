Admirals Acquire Hohmann from Indy

News Release

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud new ECHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators, shared information regarding another completed future considerations trade today.

Norfolk acquired the rights to forward Cason Hohmann from the Indy Fuel, the return of a deal that sent defenseman Adam Phillips to the Chicago Blackhawks affiliate in January.

Hohmann, 24, is a 5'9" - 174 lbs. forward from Arlington, TX that just completed his second full year of professional hockey. The Boston University alum had 57 points in 59 games with the Elmira Jackals during his rookie campaign and compiled 24 points in 32 games in 2016-17 with three different ECHL teams.

The winger also saw time in the American Hockey League each of the past two seasons, playing stints with the Rochester Americans and Charlotte Checkers.

With this deal the Admirals have now released the return on three out of five trades that were made for future considerations. At later dates this summer the team will publish the context of trades with the Rapid City Rush and Wheeling Nailers.

The Admirals will kick off their 2017-18 campaign in October, with the home opener coming on Friday the 27th against the South Carolina Stingrays.

