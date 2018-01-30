Adirondack\\"s Ward named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - Brian Ward of the Adirondack Thunder is the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 22-28.

Ward scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in a three-game series against Florida last week.

The 25-year-old recorded a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win on Wednesday, tallied two goals and an assist in a 5-4 shootout win on Friday and added a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday.

A native of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Ward has 27 points (15g-12a) in 33 games with the Thunder this season. He has also suited up in one game with Utica of the American Hockey League.

Ward has tallied 76 points (42g-34a) in 82 career ECHL games with Adirondack while picking up one assist in 10 career AHL games with Charlotte, Albany and Utica.

Prior to turning pro, Ward recorded 70 points (27g-43a) in 112 career games at St. Lawrence University and had 85 points (39g-46a) in 122 career games with Tri-City of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Brian Ward, a case of pucks will be donated to an Adirondack youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 37,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Michael Joly, Colorado (3 gp, 4g, 1a, 5 pts.) and Reid Gardiner, Wheeling (4 gp, 5g, 2a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: John McCarron (Florida), Artur Tyanulin (Fort Wayne), A.J. White (Idaho), Ryan Rupert (Indy), Triston Grant (Quad City), James de Haas (Reading), Kelly Zajac (South Carolina), Ryan Obuchowski (Toledo), Chris Leibinger (Utah) and Barry Almeida (Worcester).

