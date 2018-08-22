Adam Wainwright Expected to Make Rehab Start for Cardinals

August 22, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Springfield Cardinals announced that big league veteran Adam Wainwright is expected to make his third MLB Rehab start for Springfield tonight - Wednesday, August 22 - against the Naturals at Arvest Ballpark. Limited seats remain for tonight's game due to the Springdale Schools Back to School Rally; however, Grass Berm tickets will be available. First pitch between the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the Springfield Cardinals is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. tonight.

Wainwright, 36, last appeared for the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday, August 19 at Hammons Field where he started and struck out four in 2.0 scoreless innings against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros).

Wainwright has made 147 starts in 14 seasons in the Major Leagues, all for the St. Louis Cardinals, and owns a career 147-84 record to go along with a 3.30 ERA. This year with St. Louis, he was 1-3 with a 4.00 ERA in four (4) starts consisting of 18.0 innings. His last outing for St. Louis was on May 13. In addition to being a World Champion, his professional accolades include being a three-time National League All-Star, a two-time Rawlings Gold Glove winner and a 2017 Silver Slugger award winner.

The Arvest Ballpark Box Office is open now through the game. Tylenol Extra Strength Grass Berm seating will be available to fans through game time as tickets within the seating bowl are very limited due to the Springdale Schools Back to School Rally.

Follow the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Facebook and Twitter @NWANaturals all throughout the year by using the hashtag #NaturalPastime and #CrowntoCrown for all of our up-to-date information on the 2018 season of Naturals baseball.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.