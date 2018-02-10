Action-Packed Opening Period Leads P-Bruins over Sound Tigers

Bridgeport, CT - The Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Saturday night 3-1 at Webster Bank Arena to put an end to their five-game road losing streak. The P-Bruins got goals from Ryan Fitzgerald, Zach Senyshyn and Colton Hargrove while Jordan Binnington made his 17th start of the season in net.

The opening 20 minutes were action-packed from start to finish with Providence enjoying the majority of success. Just 23 seconds into play, Adam Payerl dropped the gloves with Mike Cornell and recorded a takedown in his second fight in as many nights. The P-Bruins offense responded well to the early bout, scoring three unanswered goals to start the period. The first came off the stick of Fitzgerald at 3:39, taking advantage of the team's first power play of the game. Tommy Cross threw the puck towards Bridgeport goalie Christopher Gibson from the point that was knocked down by the defense, but it bounced right to Fitzgerald at the right post. He fired a shot quickly and scored his 10 goal of the season to put Providence up 1-0.

In his first game back from injury, Senyshyn doubled the lead with his seventh goal of the season just 16 seconds later. Colby Cave delivered a centering pass from the left end boards and found Senyshyn at the right post. He had space to sneak the puck by Gibson and the P-Bruins went up quickly 2-0. On their second power play of the game, Hargrove scored at 10:39 to put Providence up by a commanding score of 3-0. From the left wing corner, Jordan Szwarz found Hargrove alone in front and he converted the centering feed for his 12th goal of the year. Casey Bailey got the Sound Tigers on the board with just four seconds left in the period on a power play goal, but Providence brought a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

The second period featured plenty of hard hitting but not much offense as the P-Bruins mustered just three shots on goal. A fight between Hargrove and Seth Helgeson was the highlight of the scoreless period as Providence brought a 3-1 lead into the locker room. That continued to be the story in the third period as the P-Bruins only had five shots on goal and were outshot in the contest 37-16. However, Binnington stood tall in net to stop any Bridgeport chances from going in the net. A desperate attempt from the Sound Tigers by pulling the goalie was for not and Providence came away with a 3-1 victory.

Binnington stopped 36 of 37 shots, a season high, while Gibson stopped 13 of 16. Providence was 2-4 on the power play and 6-7 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins conclude their weekend tomorrow afternoon at the Dunk when they face-off against the first place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the second time in three days at 3:05pm.

