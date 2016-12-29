Aces to Introduce Jerry Narron as New Manager

December 29, 2016 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





WHO: New Reno Aces manager Jerry Narron

WHAT: Press conference for the third skipper in franchise history, Jerry Narron

WHEN: Wednesday, January 4 at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Home Clubhouse at Greater Nevada Field

250 Evans Ave.

Reno, NV 89501

HOW TO: Media may enter through the rotunda entrance opening near the ice rink/team store. Proceed to the elevator located on the third-base concourse (take a left after passing the team store) and go down to the clubhouse level.

Jerry Narron, a former Major League catcher and manager, will be introduced as the third manager in Aces history on Wednesday, January 4, at Greater Nevada Field. Narron, 60, has five years of Major League managerial experience on his résumé, including stints with the Texas Rangers (2001-02) and Cincinnati Reds (2005-07). He posted an overall record of 291-341 (.460) during his time at the helm.

Narron most recently served as third base coach for Israel at the 2017 World Baseball Classic qualifier. From 2011-15, he was with the Milwaukee Brewers as their bench coach. He served in the same capacity with the Reds for the 2004-05 campaigns, the latter season seeing him promoted to interim manager in mid-June. He was also bench coach for the Boston Red Sox during their run to the ALCS in 2003. Prior to taking over the reins as interim manager for Texas in May 2001, he was the Rangers' third base coach from 1995-01. The North Carolina native also coached for the Baltimore Orioles during the 1993-94 seasons after managing in their farm system from 1989-92.

His playing career spanned eight seasons with three different teams: the New York Yankees (1979), Seattle Mariners (1980-81, '87) and California Angels (1983-86). He collected 21 home runs and 96 RBI in 392 games played. He was selected by the Yankees in the sixth round of the 1974 MLB Draft out of Goldsboro High School in North Carolina and made his Major League debut on April 13, 1979.

The Aces open their 2017 season on Thursday, April 6 at 7:05 p.m. against the Fresno Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park. The home opener is set for Tuesday, April 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Greater Nevada Field. Season memberships are on-sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-4700. For up-to-date news and notes throughout the offseason, follow the club on Twitter ( @aces ) or like the team on Facebook .

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Pacific Coast League Stories from December 29, 2016

Aces to Introduce Jerry Narron as New Manager - Reno Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.