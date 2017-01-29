Aces Sweep Idaho with 3-2 OT Win Saturday

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - Nolan Descoteaux scored 1:47 into overtime, and the Alaska Aces completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Idaho Steelheads with a 3-2 win Saturday at the Sullivan Arena.

With the win, the Aces pulled into a tie with Idaho for third place in the ECHL's Mountain Division.

A better start for Alaska than the first two games against Idaho this week (both Aces wins) as the Glacier Blue got two first period goals from the Tims...Wallace then Coffman.

Wallace steered a centering pass from Stephen Perfetto past Steelheads goaltender Branden Komm and into the net off a faceoff at 15:28 for his 12th goal of the season. Then Coffman zipped a hard wrister past Komm for his 14th at 16:58 from Dax Lauwers and Steve Tarasuk.

Alaska outshot Idaho 18-7 in the period.

In the second, Alaska was clinging to their lead when Will Merchant chopped it in half with a power play goal at 14:53.

The period ended 2-1 Aces and shots were 27-20 Alaska.

The Aces were milking that 2-1 lead for most of the third period when they got a power play at 15:22. However, the extra-man advantage was no advantage, as a turnover led to Kyle Jean's shorthanded game-tying goal at 17:05.

On to overtime, where Descoteaux supplied his heoics, with assists to Wallace and Danny Moynihan. Descoteaux's game-winning shot came from the deep slot and appeared to his Idaho's Joe Basaraba on its way past Komm. It was Descoteaux's 6th goal of the season.

Alaska outshot Idaho 34-33 for the game.

Coaching the Aces to the win was Gerald Coleman who filling in for Rob Murray, who is being inducted this weekend into the AHL Hall of Fame.

The Aces next travel to Colorado to face the Eagles this Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

