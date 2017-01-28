Aces Storm Back to Throttle Idaho 6-2 Friday

January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Alaska Aces News Release





ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - The Alaska Aces spotted the Idaho Steelheads a 2-0 first period lead before storming back with 2 goals in each period on the way to a 6-2 win over the visitors Friday night at the Sullivan Arena.

The win was the second consecutive victory for the Aces over the Steelheads in this series.

After Will Merchant and Jefferson Dahl gave Idaho the first period lead, Pavel Laplante scored his first goal for the Glacier Blue, accelerating through the defense and backhanding the puck past Idaho goaltender Phillippe Derosiers at 14:39. Ben Lake assisted.

At 18:40 it was Danny Moynihan scoring his 13th goal of the season from Dax Lauwers and Nolan Descoteaux and it was 2-2 at the end of the first period.

Alaska's offense continued in the second period. Despite being outshot 18-8 in the period, the Aces got goals from Peter Sivak, his league-leading 32nd, and Stephen Perfetto, his 23rd to take a 4-2 lead to the third period.

In the third, goals by Ben Lake and Tim Wallace finished off the Steelheads, who outshot Alaska 38-24 for the game...Aces netminder Michael Garteig 36 saves for the win.

The Aces and Steelheads finish the three game series with a Saturday night contest at the Sullivan Arena.

