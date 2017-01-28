Aces Outgun Steelheads in Anchorage

January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Anchorage, AK- The Alaska Aces (23-12-5) scored six unanswered goals on Friday night at Sullivan Arena, beating the Idaho Steelheads (24-14-5) by a 6-2 final to take the first two games of their three-game series in Anchorage.

Peter Sivak netted the eventual game-winner with his 32nd goal of the season in the second period and added two assists, as six different scorers found the net for Alaska.

For the second straight game, the Steelheads scored the game's first goal and did so early. Will Merchant was parked on the right post to bury a Jefferson Dahl rebound just 24 seconds into the game for his 13th of the year. At 10:06 of the first period, Merchant returned the favor with a power play wrist shot from the high slot that Dahl deflected past Alaska's Michael Garteig for his 13th of the year and a 2-0 Idaho lead.

The Aces would score twice to tie the score before the first intermission. Yan-Pavel Laplante split the Idaho defense at 14:39 of the first period, beating goaltender Philippe Desrosiers with a backhander for his first professional goal. At 18:40 of the first period, Daniel Moynihan grabbed a rebound off the end board and slipped it under Desrosiers for his 13th goal of the year, and sixth in eight games against Idaho this season.

The Aces scored twice more in the second period, with Sivak converting a 3-on-2 rush at 7:01 of the second period past Branden Komm, who relieved Desrosiers to start the second period. Stephen Perfetto finished a 2-on-1 rush with Sivak at 14:39, netting his 23rd of the year for a 4-2 Aces lead.

Following a hit on Anthony Luciani after the second period by Daniel Moynihan, multiple fights broke out that ultimately saw Alaska's Dax Lauwers and Idaho's Travis Ewanyk ejected. The Steelheads were left with eight forwards and five defensemen for the final period.

At 2:52 of the third period, Ben Lake snuck behind the Idaho defense for a breakaway and his seventh goal of the year. Tim Wallace also moved in alone on Komm at 9:56 for his 11th of the year and a 6-2 lead for the Aces.

Luciani was held off the scoresheet for the Steelheads, ending his points streak at 12 games dating back to December 28th. Defenseman David Glen notched assists on both Steelheads goals.

The Steelheads maintain a one point lead over the Aces in the Mountain Division standings heading into Saturday's series finale at Sullivan Arena. Puck-drop is scheduled for 9:15 pm MT and available on 1350 KTIK and ECHLTV.

STEELHEADS STATS:

Goals: Merchant (13), Dahl (13)

Philippe Desrosiers: 6 saves on 8 shots; Branden Komm: 12 saves on 16 shots

Power Play: 1-for-4

Penalty Kill: 2-for-2

CENTURYLINK THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Tim Wallace ALK

2. Michael Garteig ALK

3. Will Merchant IDH

COORS LIGHT OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME

Peter Sivak: Goal, 2 assists, plus-3 rating, 6 shots

PLAY OF THE GAME:

The Aces had a 3-2 lead in the second period when Michael Garteig made the game's best save. Andre Morrissette was a stride behind the Alaska defense and received a lead pass heading to the net. Morrissette redirected the pass on goal, a puck that Garteig stopped but with a rebound. The puck bounced in the air and Morrissette batted it towards the net again. Garteig managed, from his stomach, to keep his glove elevated to snag the puck out of the air for the whistle. The acrobatic save helped Alaska maintain their lead, which they would add to minutes later with Stephen Perfetto's goal.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.