Aces Newsletter Vol. 1 #15 - 1/4/17
January 6, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Alaska Aces News Release
Week of January 3rd, 2016
Aces among four teams vying for Mountain Division supremacy
Aces drop opener Wednesday at Idaho 6-1...take on the Steelheads again Friday and Saturday at the CenturyLink Arena in downtown Boise. Game time 5:10pm AST each day.
Allen, Idaho and Colorado join Alaska in the Mountain top four.
#34 Goaltender Michael Garteig (shown here in an earlier game vs. Indy) is back with the Aces after a call-up to Utica.
Photo by Skip Hickey/Alaska Aces
Join us next week at the Sullivan Arena at 7:15pm Wednesday, Friday and Saturday against the Orlando Solar Bears. You can also tune in on 103.7 FM and 750 AM KFQD for the live play by play with the Voice of the Aces, Kurt Haider!
Click here for tickets for next week's games!
NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE...
Friday, Jan. 6 Aces at Idaho
5:10pm AST
Saturday, Jan. 7 Aces at Idaho
5:10pm
All games on 103.7 FM and 750 AM KFQD
Away game watch party at Piper's Sports Lounge, 3450 Aviation Avenue just off Intl. Airport Road, Anchorage
Canucks blank Coyotes 3-0 Wednesday, host Calgary Friday.
Comets send goalie Michael Garteig and forward Marco Roy to Alaska.
c
