Aces Newsletter Vol. 1 #14

Happy New Year from all of us at the Alaska Aces!

Boomer's Birthday Bash is Saturday night at the Sullivan Arena vs Colorado. Join us!

Join us this weekend at the Sullivan Arena at 7:15pm Friday and Saturday, and 3:05pm Sunday against the Colorado Eagles. You can also tune in on 103.7 FM and 750 AM KFQD for the live play by play with the Voice of the Aces, Kurt Haider!

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE...

Friday, Dec. 30 Colorado at Alaska

7:15pm AST

Saturday, Dec. 31 Colorado at Alaska

7:15pm AST Boomer's Birthday!

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 Colorado at Alaska

3:05pm AST

Skate with the Aces!

Wednesday, Jan. 4 Aces at Idaho

5:10pm AST

Friday, Jan. 6 Aces at Idaho

5:10pm AST

Saturday, Jan. 7 Aces at Idaho

5:10pm

All games on 103.7 FM and 750 AM KFQD

Away game watch party at Piper's Sports Lounge, 3450 Aviation Avenue just off Intl. Airport Road, Anchorage

