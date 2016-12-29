Aces Newsletter Vol. 1 #14
December 29, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Alaska Aces News Release
Week of December 29th, 2016
Happy New Year from all of us at the Alaska Aces!
Boomer's Birthday Bash is Saturday night at the Sullivan Arena vs Colorado. Join us!
Join us this weekend at the Sullivan Arena at 7:15pm Friday and Saturday, and 3:05pm Sunday against the Colorado Eagles. You can also tune in on 103.7 FM and 750 AM KFQD for the live play by play with the Voice of the Aces, Kurt Haider!
Click here for tickets for this weekend's games!
NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE...
Friday, Dec. 30 Colorado at Alaska
7:15pm AST
Saturday, Dec. 31 Colorado at Alaska
7:15pm AST Boomer's Birthday!
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 Colorado at Alaska
3:05pm AST
Skate with the Aces!
Wednesday, Jan. 4 Aces at Idaho
5:10pm AST
Friday, Jan. 6 Aces at Idaho
5:10pm AST
Saturday, Jan. 7 Aces at Idaho
5:10pm
All games on 103.7 FM and 750 AM KFQD
Away game watch party at Piper's Sports Lounge, 3450 Aviation Avenue just off Intl. Airport Road, Anchorage
Canucks take on Western foe Anaheim Ducks Friday
Comets host Eastern rival St. John's Friday, Rochester Saturday
courtesy of Vancouver Canucks
