Aces Lose on Artown Night

News Release

Reno, NV. - The Reno Aces fell by a score of 14-8 to the Memphis Redbirds Saturday night in front of a crowd of 8,418 at Greater Nevada Field. After nearly a two-hour rain delay, Ivan Pineyro got his first Triple-A start of the season after being transferred from Double-A Jackson this afternoon. The Reno offense was lead by Zach Borenstein who went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a home run. John Gant got the victory for the Redbirds, improving to 3-5 on the season and lowering his ERA to 4.19.

Memphis attached Pineyro early in the top of the first inning. Mick Martini doubled to lead off the ballgame, his 16th of the season. Rangel Ravelo followed with a single to left field, plating Martini and giving the Redbirds their first lead of the evening. A fielding error by shortstop Jack Reinheimer allowed Ravelo to score, improving the Memphis lead to 2-0 after a half inning of play.

Reno responded quickly with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the first. Christian Walker drew his 45th walk of the season with two outs to give the Aces their first baserunner of the game. Zach Borenstein launched his 15th home run of the season with Walker on first to tie things up at two apiece after just one inning of play.

Pineyro allowed three more runs in the second and third inning combined, giving Memphis a 5-3 advantage heading into the bottom half of the third. Walker again ignited the Reno offense with his 28th double of the season on a line drive to left field. With Walker on second base, Borenstein drove in his third RBI of the contest with a missile to left, narrowing the Memphis lead to 5-4. Socrates Brito would tack on the tying run in the bottom of the fourth on a hard-hit single scoring catcher Ronnie Freeman.

Memphis returned the favor in the fifth and sixth inning, exploding for nine runs on eight hits and two walks. Pineyro allowed 10 earned runs on 11 hits in 5.2 innings before passing the ball to Kaleb Fleck in the top of the sixth. Fleck, making his 31st appearance this season with Reno, allowed two runs on four hits in 2.1 innings. Aaron Laffey finished things up on the mound for Reno tossing a quick 1-2-3 9th inning.

