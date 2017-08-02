Aces Fire Back in Final Game, Split Series with Redbirds

News Release

RENO, Nev. - The Aces fired back in the 10-5 final game against the Memphis Redbirds to split the series Tuesday night. Outfielder Zach Borenstein led the Aces offense after finishing a triple from the cycle on his 3-for-4 night. Borenstein slugged a game-tying home run in the fourth inning and collected three RBI. Kristopher Negr?n, Willians Astudillo, Socrates Brito, and Ronnie Freeman all notched multi-hit nights.

The Cardinals top affiliate got things started offensively in the second inning after Jose Adolis Garcia marked the first hit of the game with a one-out single to left field. Following a line out by Alberto Rosario, Aces Aaron Laffey surrendered a walk to Redbirds pitcher Matt Pearce that led to Breyvic Valera's third home run to give Memphis to 3-0 advantage.

In the fourth, Reno's offense was kick started after Socrates Brito hit a one-out single to left-center field, extending his hit-streak to 12 games. Astudillo kept the fire going and put the Aces on the board with his second double of the game, scoring Brito. Borenstein made it an even game the very next at bat with a towering two-run home run to straightaway center field, his 16th of the year. Erik Davis, who relieved starter Laffey after a hamstring issue took him out of the game, capped off the inning and gave the Aces the 4-3 lead on his first pitch ground ball single up the middle, marking his first professional hit since 2011 and his first professional RBI ever.

In the fifth, the Memphis squad turned the momentum back around to plate two runs and retake the lead 5-4. With one out, Alex Mejia started the rally with a walk and was brought around to score on Aledmys Diaz' double. Patrick Wisdom singled the following at bat to break the tie and give the Redbirds a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom half, the Aces changed the lead again after Kristopher Negr?n led off with his 10th triple of the season and scored on Walker's soft fly ball to left field to record his 98th RBI and tie the game at 5-5. After Redbirds starter Matt Pearce exited the game, the Aces quickly jumped on reliever Mike Mayers with two singles by Borenstein and catcher Freeman to go up 7-5.

Reno extended their lead to 10-5 in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Brito collected a two-out double to score Negr?n who singled to mark his second hit of the night. Borenstein and Freeman knocked back-to-back doubles while Rudy Flores collected a pinch-hit sacrifice fly ball to advance Freeman home after going to third on a groundout.

Davis collected his eighth win with the Aces and second of the series after his two-inning relief stint while giving up two runs on two hits. Jimmie Sherfy and J.J. Hoover both combined for four innings of work while surrendering two hits total

