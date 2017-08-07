Aces Fall Short in 5-4 Rainout Loss

News Release

Reno, Nev. - The Aces dropped the final game of the series 5-4 to the Nashville Sounds after a heavy rain at Greater Nevada Field caused the game to end before the bottom of the ninth due to wet grounds. Christian Walker highlighted the offense with his two home run performance, marking his 27th and 28th of the season. Evan Marzilli added on with two doubles and two RBI of his own on his two-for-three day at the plate. Aces starter Eric Jokisch struck out eight Sounds' batters in his impressive seven-inning performance while allowing four earned runs on four hits. With the loss, Reno drops their fifth series of the season.

The Aces got into the scoring column first for the first time in the series, taking a 1-0 advantage in the second inning. With one out, Jack Reinheimer legged out an infield single to third and was brought around on Marzilli's first Aces double double down the right field line.

In the fourth, Sounds Renato Nunez took advantage of a Jokisch curveball left up which he sent out to left field to tie the game at one apiece, marking his league-leading 30th home run of the season.

The Oakland A's top affiliate took the 4-1 lead in the fifth after Joey Wendle led the inning off with a triple to left field. After a walk to Chris Carter, a groundball error at third base by Kevin Medrano allowed Yairo Munoz to reach base and a run to score. Following a sacrifice bunt by Melvin Mercedes to put runners on second and third, Jokisch delivered a wild pitch that sent in Carter and scored Munoz on a throwing error at the plate.

The Aces added a run back in the bottom of the fifth thanks to Marzilli's second double of the game to bring around Kristopher Negr?n who led off with a single. But the Sounds brought one run right back in the top of the sixth to hold the 5-2 lead.

In the sixth and eighth innings, Walker brought the Aces within a run on his two solo home runs, marking his third multi-home run game this year.

After a scoreless top of the ninth, the Aces headed in seeking a rally for one run to tie the game with the bottom of the lineup due. After two warm-up pitches by reliever Chris Jensen, the strongest part of the storm found its way over Greater Nevada Field, forcing umpires to call a delay. After a delay of over an hour, the decision was made to call the game due to wet grounds.

The loss brings the Aces to a record of 65-49 on the season, which is still good for one game back of first-place Fresno in the Pacific North division after their third straight loss in Iowa. Reno begins an eight-game road trip tomorrow with a four-game series against the Las Vegas 51s to start. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Cashman Field. Follow the club all season long on Twitter (@Aces) or like the team on Facebook

