Aces Fall 11-3 to Redbirds, Seek Series Split Tomorrow

RENO, Nev. - The Aces fell 11-3 Monday night to the Memphis Redbirds (71-37) after the Cardinals top affiliate outhit the Reno squad with a season-high 23 total on the night. Christian Walker and Socrates Brito led the night offensively for the Aces. Brito collected his 11th multi-hit night of the month and third consecutive after finishing with a double and his fourth home run. Walker blasted his 25th home run deep to left field in the sixth inning while tallying his league-leading 97th RBI. Memphis starter Jack Flaherty limited the Aces to just five hits through six and two-third innings of work while collecting seven strikeouts.

The Cardinals top affiliate threatened offensively in the first inning after Breyvic Valera started things off with a single to right field off of Aces starter Duncan. Following a strikeout to Rangel Ravelo and Nick Martini groundout to mark the first two outs, recently acquired slugger Tyler O'Neill knocked his second home run in as many days to put across the Redbirds first two runs. Three consecutive hits after manufactured one more run to give Memphis a 3-0 advantage.

After Memphis scratched one run across in the third inning on Alberto Rosario's two-out single, the Aces came back with two runs of their own thanks to Brito's two-run opposite field home run to left-center field to minimize the deficit to two runs and make it a 4-2 game.

The Redbirds broke open the game in the fourth and fifth innings after the Memphis squad knocked nine singles between the two innings to plate four total runs and take an 8-2 lead. In the fourth, after the Redbirds loaded the bases with two outs, Jose Adolis Garcia dribbled a ground ball down the third base line to plate one run. In the fifth, with reliever David Carpenter in for Duncan, five singles brought another three runs across.

In the sixth, Walker knocked a 1-0 fastball high and deep to left field to plate Reno's third run of the ballgame, marking the slugger's 25th home run of the 2017 campaign.

The Redbirds added their final scoring frame in the seventh with three runs on three hits, including doubles from O'Neill and Rosario. O'Neill finished the night going 3-for-5 with four RBI and a triple from the cycle. Every Memphis batter except for one recorded a multi-hit night.

The loss brings the Aces to a record of 63-46 on the season, putting Reno in a two game deficit behind Fresno in the Pacific North division. Reno will square off in the final game of the series tomorrow against Memphis as the Aces look for the series split.


