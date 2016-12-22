Aces Fail to Climb the Hill in Loss to Rapid City

December 22, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Alaska Aces News Release





RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA - Rapid City got goals from 4 different players, and goaltender Adin Hill stopped 29 shots for the shutout as the Rush blanked the Alaska Aces 4-0 Wednesday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Rapid City drew first blood in the first period. Ex-Ace Ryan Walters took a loose puck through the neutral zone and with a step on the defense, slid a shot through Alaska netminder Kevin Carr and into the net for his ninth goal of the season, unassisted.

A first of the season for the Aces in the first period...a penalty shot. Rapid City's Nick Miglio was hooked on his way to the AK net and earned the shot. His forehand attempt was stopped by Carr.

Total shots after one was 20-10 Rapid City.

The Rush got more momentum in the second period, but it came at a cost. Triston Grant was called for a major elbowing penalty at 5:26, and got a game misconduct to boot. Rapid City killed off the five-minute man advantage of Alaska, then scored after the kill.

Dyson Mayo got the goal from Mark Cooper and Brett Perlini at 11:10. Then, Josh MacDonald got in on the scoresheet action with his 13th goal of the season at 14:00 from Mayo and Walters.

Shots after two, 32-20 Rapid City.

The Rush increased their lead at 8:56 of the third period on a Nick Miglio tally, his 3rd of the season, the assist to Cooper.

Final shots 37-29 Rapid City.

Aces were 0-4 on the power play...Rapid City 0-6.

Major internet issues at the arena prevented the game from being broadcast to the Anchorage area on the radio and world-wide web, and on ECHL-TV. Those issues are expected to be corrected before the next game, Friday, between the Aces and Rush at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.