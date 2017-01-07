Aces Drop Second Straight in Boise, 4-1 Friday

BOISE, IDAHO - Will Merchant had three assists, and goaltender Phillippe Desrosiers stopped 31 Alaska shots as the Idaho Steelheads downed the Alaska Aces 4-1 at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise.

The win was Idaho's fifth in a row, while the Aces dropped their second straight game.

It didn't take long for the Steelheads to get on board as Jefferson Dahl directed the puck from the slot near the hash marks, through the pads of Aces goaltender Kevin Carr five-hole at 28 seconds. Merchant and Corbin Baldwin notched assists.

The Aces tied it up with Danny Moynihan's ninth goal of the season. After a neutral-zone turnover, Moynihan barreled in the Idaho zone, cut in front of Desrosiers forehand then slipped the puck under the crossbar backhand at 11:06.

Idaho took the lead back at 17:08, as Connor Chatham banged in a rebound of a Kyle Jean shot from the right boards, his third goal of the season. Joe Faust also assisted.

Alaska outshot Idaho 11-10 for the period.

Goaltenders were the stars of the second period, as neither team could pop a puck in. Desrosiers stopped 10 Aces shots, while Carr turned away 11 Steelheads attempts, including a breakaway by Dahl, and a two-on-oh breakaway, blocking Chatham's in-close one-time slapper.

Shots 21-21 after two periods.

In the third period, forward-turned-defenseman David Glen wristed home a puck from the inside right circle for his 4th goal of the season, the Anthony Luciani got goal number 12 of the season with a snappy wrister low and in-tight to the Alaska goal for the 4-1 final score.

Desrosiers finished the game with 31 saves as the Aces outshot Idaho 32-31. Carr had 27.

Alaska was 0-4 on the power play, the Steelheads 0-3.

The Aces and Steelheads conclude their three-game series Saturday at the CenturyLink Arena with a 5:10pm Alaska time drop of the puck.

