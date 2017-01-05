Aces, 1868 FC to Host Job Fair at Greater Nevada Field

RENO - The Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC will be hosting a job fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14 at Greater Nevada Field. Multiple part-time positions for each club's respective 2017 season are open for hire, both teams announced today.

Fan-friendly candidates age 18 and older with customer service experience can apply for the following positions: ushers/ticket takers, game day/event security, valet parking, ticket agents and street team/promotional crew. Application packages are available here and can also be picked up at the Greater Nevada Field Security Office.

"With more events than ever, we're excited to provide a wide range of jobs all year long," said Eric Edelstein, president of the Aces and 1868 FC. "We're looking for the next group of ambassadors to join over 700 of us who are lucky enough to earn a paycheck at Greater Nevada Field."

Potential hires' hours include holidays, weekends and nights.

Day-of applications for the aforementioned positions will also be provided on-site in the batting cage area underneath the third-base concourse. Applicants are asked to enter through the security corridor (located to the left of Arroyo Mexican Grill on Evans Ave.) and will proceed down the stairs in the tunnel to the clubhouse level.

