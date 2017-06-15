News Release

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Revolution Academy forward Justin Rennicks is one of 20 players to be named by Under-18 Men's National Team head coach Omid Namazi to the roster for the Lisbon International Tournament taking place from June 8-19 in Lisbon, Portugal. Rennicks leads the roster with five seasons played for a U.S. Soccer Development Academy team.

Rennicks has made 107 appearances in five seasons with the Academy. The South Hamilton, Mass. native has scored 38 goals and added 25 assists since joining the Academy ahead of the 2012-13 season. The two-time UnitedHealthcare Academy Player of the Year was called in to the U-18s in April for the 2017 Slovakia Cup, in January for a domestic camp in Bradenton, Fla., and four additional times in 2016. In February 2016, Rennicks trained with the Revolution first team during preseason in Tucson, Ariz.

During the 2017 U-18 Lisbon International Tournament, the USA will face Norway on June 16, followed by Portugal on June 18. The U-18s fell to Japan, 2-0, in the initial match on June 14. The team with the most points in the four-team group at the end of the tournament will be crowned 2017 champions.

Of the 20 players on the roster, 11 are returning from the most recent U-18 MNT gathering in April, when the team traveled to Trnava, Slovakia to participate in the 2017 Slovakia Cup. During that tournament, the USA took drew Hungary (1-1), defeated Belarus (2-1), and earned a win against Slovakia in penalties (4-3) after drawing 1-1 in regular time. After advancing to the Championship game, the USA fell just short of capturing the hardware, falling 3-1 to Russia.

Under-18 Men's National Team Roster by Position:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Trey Muse (Seattle Sounders; Tukwila, Wash.) Gabe Rosario (Reading FC; Charlotte, N.C.)

DEFENDERS (7): Gideon Davis (CE Europa; Barcelona, Spain.) Jack Maher (Scott Gallagher; Caseyville, Ill.), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; Bear, Del.), Matthew Real (Philadelphia Union; Drexel Hill, Pa.), Aedan Stanley (St. Louis Scott Gallagher SC; Columbia, Ill.), Christian Takaki (PA Classics; Dover, Pa.), Carson Vom Steeg (Real So Cal; Santa Barbara, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Faris Abdi (IMG; Bradenton, Fla.), Raul Aguilera (Orlando City S.C.; Sanford, Fla.), Christian Cappis (Texans SC Houston; West Chicago, Ill.), Koby Carr (Texas Rush; San Antonio, Texas), Jose Carranza (North Carolina FC; Manassas, Va.) Andrew Paoli (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.) Brandon Servania (FC Dallas; Birmingham, Ala.)

FORWARDS (4): Lucas Del Rosario (CASL; Durham, N.C.), Griffin Dorsey (Colorado Rush; Evergreen, Colo.) Emanuel Perez (CASL; Garner, N.C.), Justin Rennicks (New England Revolution Academy; Hamilton, Mass.)

