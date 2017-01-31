Abbott, Central Division Win All-Star Challenge

January 31, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ALLENTOWN, Pa.-- Spencer Abbott scored a game-winning shootout goal during round-robin play to help lead the Central Division to a 2017 All-Star Challenge championship (presented by Capital BlueCross) Monday night at the PPL Center.

The Central and North Divisions played to a 1-1 stalemate through regulation in the second game of round-robin play before Abbott's decisive strike. Abbott deked goaltender Charlie Lindgren (St. John's IceCaps) for the game-winner, feigning to Lindgren's glove side before quickly flashing back across the netminder to finish under his outstretched stick. The IceHogs forward tucked the puck in the net just as Lindren attempted to recover with a leg save.

(a short cut of Abbott's game-winner can be viewed on the IceHogs Facebook page here )

Abbott's Illinois Lottery Cup rival and the current AHL points leader, Kenny Agostino, also scored in the shootout for the Central Division's 2-1 win.

Abbott concluded the four-game showcase with three shots and a shootout goal. He also nearly netted what would have been the deciding goal in the shootout round of the championship, but Atlantic Division goalie Zane McIntyre (Providence Bruins) went post-to-post to make the save.

The Central Division rebounded from a 2-1 loss to the Atlantic Division in the opening round to post three straight victories against the North (2-1), Pacific (5-3) and Atlantic (2-1, championship game) Divisions.

For additional information and coverage, visit TheAHL.com.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, Feb. 7 vs. Chicago Wolves. The IceHogs return to the BMO Harris Bank Center for a Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays and WXRX Dollar Days game against Illinois Lottery Cup rival, the Chicago Wolves (7 p.m.). Tuesday is also 90's Night with specially-themed music and promotions throughout the evening's matchup with Chicago.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.