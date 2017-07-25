Aaron Wilkerson Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

News Release

BILOXI, MS - For the second time this season, Biloxi Shuckers righty Aaron Wilkerson was named Southern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 17-23. Wilkerson bookended the week with two starts, going 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in 14 innings. Last night, he tossed a two-hitter over the Mississippi Braves for the first nine-inning complete game shutout in franchise history.

On July 17, Wilkerson allowed two runs on five hits in 5.0 innings in an 8-2 home victory over the Birmingham Barons. The Shuckers dropped the next four games at Mississippi, but the 28-year-old All-Star ended the losing streak with a dominating performance on Sunday. Wilkerson's nine wins are tied for second in the Southern League, and his 3.10 ERA is good for ninth. His 112 strikeouts in 107.1 innings are tied for third among all Southern League hurlers.

Wilkerson previously earned the award on May 21 for a similarly dominating performance against the Braves. He took a no-hitter through 6.2 innings against the Braves on May 17 en route to a 4-1 Shuckers win. Corbin Burnes also took home the award on July 9.

The Fort Worth, TX native was acquired by the Brewers from the Red Sox on July 7, 2016, along with Wendell Rijo for Aaron Hill. Wilkerson was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2011.

After an off day on Monday, the Shuckers travel to Pensacola to face the first-place Blue Wahoos. Luis Ortiz faces off against Keury Mella in the opener. First pitch is at 6:35 pm CT with live coverage beginning at 6:15 pm on Cruisin' WGCM AM-1240/FM-100.9 and the Shuckers Radio Network. The game will also be available at biloxishuckers.com, MiLB.TV and TuneIn Radio.

The Shuckers will return to MGM Park on Sunday, July 30 for a five-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at any Ticketmaster outlet or bloxishuckers.com.

