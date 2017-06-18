Aaron Laffey Dominates on Star Wars Night

News Release

RENO, NV. - The Reno Aces welcomed storm troopers, Darth Vader, R2D2, and many others to Greater Nevada Field on Saturday night. Aaron Laffey and the offense cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Las Vegas 51's. Laffey allowed just three hits in seven innings of work, bringing his record to 4-0 on the year. The offense was led by Christian Walker who finished 3-for-5 with a triple (4) and a double (17).

It was a pitcher's duel through five innings of play. Aaron Laffey and Logan Taylor/Kyle Regnault kept the game scoreless, allowing just four combined hits. Reno would get into the scoring column in the bottom half of the sixth. Walker started the inning with his 17th double of the season. Oswaldo Arcia and Jack Reinheimer followed with back-to-back singles, scoring Walker and giving the Aces their first lead of the evening. A one-out double off the bat of Hank Conger would push the Reno lead to three.

The three-run outburst in the sixth inning ignited the offense their next time up. Reno would plate five in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Laffey an eight-run cushion. For the second time of the night, Walker started the rally with an extra-base hit, this time of the triple variety. Reinheimer collected his second RBI with aa double off the left field wall and then Socrates Brito would drive in Reinheimer to give the Aces a 6-0 lead. With Brito on second base, Hank "Hammer" Conger blasted his fifth home run of the season concluding the Reno scoring at eight.

Laffey was followed by Rubby De La Rosa (1.0 IP, one K) and Kaleb Fleck (1.0 IP, 2 K's). Collectively, the Fleck, Laffey and De La Rosa combination allowed just five hits and struck out five en route to the second Aces shutout of the season. The Las Vegas 51's try again from Greater Nevada Field tomorrow afternoon with the first pitch slated for 1:05 PM. The 8-0 victory brings Reno to a record of 43-26, six games up on the second-place Tacoma Rainiers.


