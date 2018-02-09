Aaron Judge Mini Bat, Pork Roll Celebration Night Highlight 2018 Promotional Schedule

Your Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, prepare for their 25th season at ARM & HAMMER Park and are thrilled to reveal many of the planned giveaways for the 2018 season.

This season will have a number of special 25th Anniversary themed giveaways, beginning on Opening Night, Thursday April 5, when the first 2,025 fans, ages six and older, will receive a special 25th Anniversary Baseball Card Set featuring many of the stars in the team's franchise history.

"2018 will be a maginificent year at ARM & HAMMER Park," said Thunder GM/COO Jeff Hurley. "Between the nine bobblehead giveaways of famous Thunder alumni throughout the season, the Eastern League All-Star Classic and some of the other great promotions we have planned; the Thunder will continue to be the place to be for affordable, family-friendly entertainment this year."

The 25th Anniversary giveaways continue with a special Kids Pennant giveaway for the first 1,025 fans, ages 5-13, on Sunday, April 8 when the Thunder host the Richmond Flying Squirrels. April 8 is Kids Opening Day with Kids Run the Bases after the game and every Sunday game at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Friday, July 27 will be Christmas in July at the ballpark and the first 1,025 fans, ages 21 and older, will receive a 25th Anniversary Christmas Ornament, presented by NJM Insurance. Christmas in July will feature a special visit from the North Pole by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Thunder fans fondly remember Yankees star OF Aaron Judge's tenure with the Thunder in 2015 and will have several chances to take home giveaways featuring the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year. Saturday, April 7 will feature an Aaron Judge Youth T-shirt giveaway to the first 1,025 fans ages 5-13, presented by Aztec Graphics. Sunday, June 29, presented by Northfield Bank, will feature a special Aaron Judge Mini Bat giveaway to the first 1,025 fans, ages 5-13, when the Thunder host the Portland Sea Dogs. Sunday, July 1 will feature a Foam Gavel giveaway to the first 1,025 fans, ages 5-13, when the team hosts the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Tuesday, August 7 also features an Aaron Judge Bobblehead giveaway, presented by Hyundai, to the first 1,525 fans, ages 14 and older, as part of the team's special 2018 Bobblehead Lineup.

Hamilton Township day is set for Sunday, April 22 and the first 1,025 fans, ages 5-13, will receive a special Printworx Autograph Book upon entry to the stadium.

Pork Roll Celebration night returns on Friday, May 18 with the first 1,025 fans, ages 21 and older, receiving a Case's Pork Roll Apron Giveaway. All fans can enjoy $1 pork roll sandwiches throughout the game and the Thunder will take the field as the Thunder Pork Roll wearing special uniforms and hats.

May 29-31 at ARM & HAMMER Park promises to be a kick start to the summer when the Reading Fightin Phils come to town. Tuesday, May 29 features a special appearance from the best mascot in baseball, the Phillie Phanatic. Thursday, May 31 is Beach Night with the Thunder wearing special beach-themed jerseys and post-game fireworks, presented by PNC Bank.

The month of June features premium giveaways that highlight the 2018 promotional calendar. Sunday, June 10 will feature a Greg Bird Youth Replica Jersey giveaway to the first 1,025 fans, ages 5-13, presented by Saint Lawrence Rehabilitation Center. Sunday, June 17 will feature a special celebration for Father's Day with a Father's Day 25th Anniversary Koozie giveaway to the first 1,025 fans, ages 18 and older, presented by Spellbound Brewing. Thursday, June 21 marks the return of Hometown Heroes night where fans can nominate heroes in their local community to be included in a special card set giveaway to the first 1,025 fans, ages 14 and older, presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

Kids-themed giveaways will continue on Sunday's throughout the season. Sunday, May 20 will feature a Boomer Youth T-shirt as part of Boomer's Birthday. Sunday, July 15 will feature a Youth Retro Hat giveaway to the first 1,025 fans, ages 5-13.

ARM & HAMMER Park continues to be the dog-friendlist park in Minor League Baseball and fans will have two opportunities to bring their dogs to the game in 2018. Monday, July 2 is the team's Bat Dog Celebration with a special Derby Commemorative Baseball Card Set giveaway to the first 1,025 fans, ages six and older, presented by NutriSource Pet Foods. Sunday, August 19 is the return of Bark In The Park, presented by Dogs & Cats Rule. On both dates fans can bring their well-behaved dog free of charge and visit with dozens of local pet product vendors on the concourse.

Monday, August 20 will be Yankees Magazine night. The first 1,025 fans, ages 14 and older, will receive the latest issue of Yankees Magazine upon entry to the Thunder and Hartford Yard Goats game. Tuesday, August 21 will be Football Night where fans can wear their favorite teams jersey and win football-related prizes throughout the game.

Your Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, will begin the 2018 season, the 25th in franchise history, on Thursday, April 5 when they host the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants). Season tickets, Pic-A-Plans, Mini Plans and Group Tickets are on sale now at www.TrentonThunder.com and by phone at 609-394-3300.

