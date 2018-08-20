A 'Strong' Move Down the Stretch

NORWICH, CT - Hudson Valley designated hitter Tanner Dodson had three hits and reliever Alan Strong nailed down the win by tossing 3.1 innings of scoreless relief in leading the Renegades to a 3-1 win over the Connecticut Tigers Monday night at Dodd Stadium. With the win and a loss by Brooklyn, the Renegades moved one game ahead of the Cyclones for first-place in the McNamara Division.

The game was scoreless through the first five-and-a-half innings before Connecticut finally got on the board in the sixth. With two out and runners at first and second, Jeremiah Burks reached on an infield single to third. As Hudson Valley third-baseman Tyler Frank threw to first on the play, Alexis Garcia charged around from second to score on the play just ahead of the throw to home from first-baseman Jacson McGowan.

The Renegades, however, came back and took the lead for good in the seventh with two runs. With two outs and nobody on base, Dodson roped a groundball single to center. Shortstop Ford Proctor stood in next and lined a double into rightfield to score Dodson and tie the game. After a balk moved Proctor to third, a wild pitch by Tigers reliever Arvicent Perez allowed him to score and give Hudson Valley the lead.

The 'Gades picked up an insurance run in the ninth as Frank lifted a sacrifice fly to center to score leftfielder Michael Smith from third and make the score 3-1.

That was enough for the pitchers as both Strong and starter Michael Mercado were stout. Strong (1-1) got the win by striking out six in his 3.1 hitless frames. Mercado had one of his strongest outings of the season after scattering five hits and punching out four in 5.2 innings. He allowed only one run on four hits. The loss went to Perez (0-2) for Connecticut as he gave up two runs on two hits in 1.1 innings.

Dodson had three of Hudson Valley's six hits with a run scored. Burks finished 2-3 for the Tigers with an RBI.

The Renegades face off with the Tigers for game two of their series tomorrow night beginning at 7:05. Right-hander Nick Padilla (2-5, 4.04 ERA) will be on the hill for the Renegades against southpaw Alfredo Silva (0-0, 0.00 ERA) of the Tigers.

Hudson Valley returns to Dutchess Stadium on Thursday to kick-off a six-game homestand against the Tri-City ValleyCats with a 7:05 start. Tickets can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

