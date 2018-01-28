A Crowd of 7,227 Enjoys Condors Star Wars Night

News Release

$24,000 already raised for charity

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (17-17-7-1) started slow and could not recover in a 4-2 loss to the San Diego Gulls (22-17-1-0) in front of a crowd of 7.227 on Star Wars Night at Rabobank Arena. Bakersfield is now off for the AHL All-Star Break and back on home ice Friday for Soccer Ball Giveaway.

The standing total for the Condors Star Wars jersey auction is $24,000. There are STILL several available by texting DASH to 66866 or downloading the Condors App in Itunes or Google Play. G Laurent Brossoit's live jersey auction went for the most at $1,300 for local charities.

