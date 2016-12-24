A Call-Up's Story: Years in the Minor, Four Days in the NHL

BUFFALO - Erik Burgdoerfer was two rungs below the N.H.L., riding buses from Bakersfield, Calif., to Boise, Idaho, and spending the night in Econo Lodge hotels as the Bakersfield Condors slid further down the ECHL standings. This was three seasons ago, when Burgdoerfer played defense for the Condors and the team was off to a 1-10-0-1 start.

His coach, Troy Mann, had given up a job as an assistant for the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League. Mann's assistant Ryan Murphy had left a career in finance to return to hockey's minor leagues.

Burgdoerfer, a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder who was undrafted out of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, was about to turn 25, a time when, he said, "there's a little saying: 'You turn from a prospect to suspect.'"

Last week, days after turning 28, Burgdoerfer said, "Those are the times when you're playing AA, two leagues away from where you want to be, and you've got to really work."

