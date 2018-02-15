7 Former Phantoms Participating in 2018 Winter Olympics

February 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are well represented at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games with seven alumni participating in the men's hockey tournament, including forward Garrett Roe who is skating for the United States. The men's hockey tournament is currently underway in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Joining Roe are fellow Phantoms alums Erik Gustafsson (Sweden), Patrik Hersley (Sweden), Lasse Kukkonen (Finland), Marcel Noebels (Germany), and Mike Testwuide (South Korea) along with Richard Park who is serving as an Assistant Coach for South Korea.

Lehigh Valley is getting in the Olympic spirit this weekend with a pair of Phantoms games at PPL Center. First, on Saturday, February 17, it's Go For Gold Night as the Phantoms will hit the ice specialty Go For Gold jerseys highlighting each player's home country. Then, on Sunday, February 18, it's meLVin's Birthday Bash as we celebrate everyone's favorite puck-nosed pladottle in a 5:05 p.m. clash with the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Phantoms will once again take the ice in their specialty Go For Gold jerseys, which will then be auctioned off in The Morning Call Club immediately following the conclusion of Sunday's game.

All told, 131 American Hockey League (AHL) alumni are competing in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Please see below a complete breakdown of Phantoms alumni competing in the men's hockey tournament.

Erik Gustafsson (Sweden) (Adirondack Phantoms, 2010-13) (144 games, 13 goals, 82 assists)

Patrik Hersley (Sweden) (Philadelphia Phantoms, 2008-09) (5 games, 0 goals, 0 assists)

Lasse Kukkonen (Finland) (Philadelphia Phantoms, 2009) (26 games, 0 goals, 11 assists)

Marcel Noebels (Germany) (Adirondack Phantoms, 2013-14) (95 games, 16 goals, 18 assists)

Richard Park (South Korea) (Philadelphia Phantoms, 1998-99) (75 games, 41 goals, 42 assists)

Garrett Roe (USA) (Adirondack Phantoms, 2011-13) (129 games, 20 goals, 46 assists)

Mike Testwuide (South Korea) (Adirondack Phantoms, 2010-13) (161 games, 32 goals, 38 assists)

Winners of 10 of their last 13 games (10-2-1), the red-hot Phantoms return to PPL Center for a pair of games this weekend. First, on Saturday, February 17, Lehigh Valley welcomes the Hartford Wolf Pack to downtown Allentown for a 7:05 p.m. showdown. Saturday's game is Go For Gold Night as the Phantoms will hit the ice wearing specialty jerseys highlighting each player's home country. Then, on Sunday, February 18, the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins invade PPL Center for a 5:05 p.m. clash. Sunday's game is meLVin's Birthday Bash as we celebrate everyone's favorite puck-nosed pladottle along with a host of meLVin's mascot friends. The Phantoms will once again take the ice in their specialty Go For Gold jerseys, which will be auctioned off in The Morning Call Club immediately following the conclusion of Sunday's game. A limited number of tickets remain for this weekend's games and are available HERE.

Reserve your group outings for the 2017-2018 season of Phantoms hockey. For more information on how to reserve your seat at PPL Center to the hottest ticket in town, call the Phantoms front office today at 610-224-GOAL [4625]!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.