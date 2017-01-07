7 Deadly Wins: 7 Goals Extend Wolves Streak to 7
January 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rosemont, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves (19-11-3-2) erupted for four goals in the final period to bury the Rockford IceHogs (11-17-2-3), 7-2, Friday night at the Allstate Arena.
The third period scoring frenzy started just 2:24 into the frame when Magnus Paajarvi slammed home a rebound and the Wolves never let up as Mackenzie MacEachern, Andrew Agozzino and Ivan Barbashev all struck to boost the Wolves to their five-goal victory.
The IceHogs struck for the opening goal when Robin Norell's shot was deflected in front by Tyler Motte at 6:26 of the first to give Rockford a 1-0 lead. Chicago answered back with a power-play goal from Samuel Blais at 16:36, and then just 1:24 later Alex Friesen knocked home his first goal of the season to give the Wolves a 2-1 advantage.
Nick Schmaltz tied the game at 2-2 with his fifth goal of the year midway through the middle frame. Tyler Motte was able to swing the puck towards the net after a faceoff win, and Schmaltz rolled it through Pheonix Copley at 11:35.
However, just 1:04 later Conner Bleakley deflected a shot from Morgan Ellis high in the air, and it fell under the bar to give Chicago a one goal lead going into the third period. The one-goal edge swelled to five as the Wolves dealt the IceHogs their third consecutive loss, while also improving their own win streak to seven straight games.
Next Home Game: Sunday, January 8 vs. Chicago Wolves: Game time is 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a copy of the 2016-17 IceHogs team card set, compliments of the Rockford Register Star. After the game, fans have the opportunity to participate in Skate with the Hogs on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice. Fans are required to bring their own skates as there are no rentals available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2017
- 7 Deadly Wins: 7 Goals Extend Wolves Streak to 7 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rampage Cage Gulls in Thrilling 5-4 Victory - San Antonio Rampage
- Heat All-Star Jankowski Completes Comeback With Game-Winning Goal - Stockton Heat
- Mazanec Stops 39 in Admirals Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Stars Top Defending Champs in 4-2 Win - Texas Stars
- Checkers Cool off Griffins, 2-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Outlast Crunch in Shootout to Win Third Straight - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Clipped by Stars in Texas, 4-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Stretch Win Streak to Seven Games - Chicago Wolves
- Hellberg, Wolf Pack Hold Off Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets End Winless Streak with Feat against Devils - Utica Comets
- Devils Can't Push Past Comets in Friday Night Loss - Albany Devils
- Sestito's Three Points Help Penguins Defeat Bears, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Rally Back But Fall to Amerks, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Driedger Stays Hot in Shootout Win over St. John's - Binghamton Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.