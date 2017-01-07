7 Deadly Wins: 7 Goals Extend Wolves Streak to 7

January 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rosemont, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves (19-11-3-2) erupted for four goals in the final period to bury the Rockford IceHogs (11-17-2-3), 7-2, Friday night at the Allstate Arena.

The third period scoring frenzy started just 2:24 into the frame when Magnus Paajarvi slammed home a rebound and the Wolves never let up as Mackenzie MacEachern, Andrew Agozzino and Ivan Barbashev all struck to boost the Wolves to their five-goal victory.

The IceHogs struck for the opening goal when Robin Norell's shot was deflected in front by Tyler Motte at 6:26 of the first to give Rockford a 1-0 lead. Chicago answered back with a power-play goal from Samuel Blais at 16:36, and then just 1:24 later Alex Friesen knocked home his first goal of the season to give the Wolves a 2-1 advantage.

Nick Schmaltz tied the game at 2-2 with his fifth goal of the year midway through the middle frame. Tyler Motte was able to swing the puck towards the net after a faceoff win, and Schmaltz rolled it through Pheonix Copley at 11:35.

However, just 1:04 later Conner Bleakley deflected a shot from Morgan Ellis high in the air, and it fell under the bar to give Chicago a one goal lead going into the third period. The one-goal edge swelled to five as the Wolves dealt the IceHogs their third consecutive loss, while also improving their own win streak to seven straight games.

Next Home Game: Sunday, January 8 vs. Chicago Wolves: Game time is 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a copy of the 2016-17 IceHogs team card set, compliments of the Rockford Register Star. After the game, fans have the opportunity to participate in Skate with the Hogs on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice. Fans are required to bring their own skates as there are no rentals available.

