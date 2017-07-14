6th Inning Rally Sparks SwampDogs Comeback Win

News Release

WILMINGTON, N.C. - The Fayetteville SwampDogs (23-13) used two late-inning rallies to top the Wilmington Sharks (18-19) for the 6th time as visitors this season by a score of 7-6.

The SwampDogs trailed 5-0 heading into the 6th inning before rallying to tie things up. Trent Franson (TCU) started the inning with a RBI single scoring Jayson Newman (Cal State Northridge). Brett Helmbrecht (Coppin State) drove a sacrifice fly to right field to cut the deficit to 3 scoring Matt Morrow (Wright State). Austin Edgette plated Franson with a two-out base hit before Andrew Henrickson reached on an error following a wild-pitch to tie up the game at 5 during his appearance at the dish.

The SwampDogs would take their first lead of the game in the 7th inning on a Franson base hit into right field that scored Justin Hawkins and gave Fayetteville a 6-5 lead.

The Sharks tied things up with a sac fly to center field in the bottom half of the inning before Griffin McLarty (College of Charleston) entered replacing Joey Gonzalez (Stetson) who went 6 2/3 innings giving up 10 hits and 6 runs, 3 of which were earned.

The tie would hold at 6 heading into the ninth inning before the SwampDogs would take a 7-6 lead on a Helmbrecht groundout that scored Jayson Newman.

McLarty would take the victory, his 5th of the season to tie Zach Neff for the team lead.

