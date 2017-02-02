66ers Promotional Schedule Released

February 2, 2017 - California League (CalL) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release





Saturdays are filled with numerous premium giveaway items highlighted by their bobblehead collection: Jim Abbott on April 29th DisAbility Awareness Night, Space Rebel Bernie for STAR WARS Night on July 8th, Orel Hershiser San Bernardino Stampede bobble on July 29th and the exclusive Kenly Jansen double bobblehead on August 12th. Popular hats are back in the mix including a Ken Griffey Jr. Spirit jersey hat on July 22nd. Guests can also get a second chance at receiving items previously handed out at Angels Stadium. Select Friday dates include exciting firework shows too.

Fans can expect a change of Weekly Promotions from the previous year with few 66ers mainstays. Patrons can bring their dogs to ballpark for Man's Best Friend Mondays moving over from Sunday back to its original night. Bringing back a fan favorite, $2 Tuesdays will entail $2 tickets, hot dogs, soda, popcorn, and Sophia's Tacos. Pick up some great prizes and leave a winner on Winning Wednesday which includes a ticket promotion to bring your used Wednesday game ticket back to the 66ers box office for one free ticket every Wednesday. Follow the game action with Baseball Bingo for a chance to win great prizes. Take a load off on Budweiser $3 Thursday featuring $3 Tall Boy beers or $3 sodas. A limited amount of $3 tickets will be available as well. The 66ers will honor all military and first responders each Sunday with 50% off all seat purchases made by first responders with a valid ID. Guests can spare their wallet on Toyota of Redlands 50 Cent Friday with discounted food and seating.

Favorite theme nights on the docket are Power Rangers Night on April 7th, Halfway to Halloween April 28th, Transformers Night June 2nd, Harry Potter Night June 23rd, and Despicable Me Night July 21st. Fans can expect to meet and greet their favorite characters on these fun filled Friday nights.

"It has been a longtime tradition of the 66ers to provide affordable family entertainment when fans attend our games," 66ers General Manager Joe Hudson explained. "We feel that we've assembled another great lineup of excitement and value that accomplish our goals of making lasting memories when attending our games."

Fans can find a full listing of the 66ers Promotional Schedule as well as purchase discounted season tickets on the new and improved 66ers.com ( zA-2BccND-2BaYoeKQ-3D-3D ). They can also secure their seats by calling the 66ers front office at 909-888-9922. Inland Empire's Opening Night at San Manuel Stadium is Thursday, April 6th against the San Jose Giants when gates open at 6:00pm.

We are down to less than 50 seats remaining for the MVP Package. Don't miss the best promotions of 2017. This year's MVP Package games include:

Saturday April 8th - Halo Highway Blanket Giveaway

Saturday April 29th - Jim Abbott Bobblehead Giveaway

Saturday June 3rd - California State Cap Giveaway

Saturday July 22nd - Ken Griffey Jr. Cap Giveaway

Saturday July 29th - Orel Hershiser Bobblehead

Saturday August 19th - Angels Giveaway Item TBD

Not only does this package include the tickets to these great games, it also includes:

30 Minute Early Entry Through Season Ticket Holder Gate (Guaranteed Giveaway items between 4:30 - 5PM) Merchandise Discount

Invites to Free Season Ticket Holder Events

Flexible Unused Ticket Policy

This package can be yours for only $60 which is over 25% off the normal window price! Act quickly as there are only a limited number of seats available for this exclusive package.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





California League Stories from February 2, 2017

66ers Promotional Schedule Released - Inland Empire 66ers

2017 Promotion Announced - Inland Empire 66ers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.