66ers New Year's Plan Is Here

Happy New Year's 66ers fans! Now that the calendar has turned to 2017, baseball season is just around the corner. The 66ers home opener, on Thursday April 6th, is just 90 days away. You can catch all the action without being locked into certain games with our 2017 Bonus Books which are (8) undated Club Level vouchers that can be used for any game except 7/4 plus the front cover can be exchanged for a free ticket to Opening Day. The regular price of the booklet is $65 which is over 25% off compared to the price you pay at the window.

Between now and next Friday January 13th when you purchase two or more Bonus Books, you will get them for $50 each bringing the savings up to over 40% off compared to the window price. If you have any questions or would like to take advantage of this limited time offer please give me a call at (909)495-7616 or click here.

Hope to see you all at the stadium this year!

Sincerely, Sean Peterson Director of Ticket Operations and Sales

