66ers Down Ports in Series Opener

News Release

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports' modest three-game win streak came to an end on Monday night at Banner Island Ballpark. The Inland Empire 66ers scored three unanswered runs after the Ports tied the game at 3-3 as they went on to a 6-3 win over Stockton to open a three-game series.

The 66ers got 11 hits off of Ports starter Angel Duno (8-7), including three in the third inning. Brennan Lund opened the inning with a single, went to second on a balk and scored two batters later on an RBI single by Jared Walsh to give Inland Empire the early lead. The 66ers got three more hits in the fourth including an RBI single from Lund to make it 2-0, followed by an RBI groundout of the bat of Jordan Zimmerman to make it a 3-0 lead.

Stockton, one game removed from hitting a season-high five homers, would use the long ball to tie the game in the fourth. With one on and one out, Sandber Pimentel hit his third home run in as many games out to center field to cut the 66ers lead to 3-2. Two batters later, Seth Brown hit his 15th homer of the season out to right field to tie the game at 3-3.

Inland Empire took advantage of a Stockton error to retake the lead in the fifth. Connor Justus would single with one out, steal second and head to third on a throwing error by catcher Santiago Chavez . Justus scored on an ensuing single by Jordan Serena to give Inland Empire a 4-3 lead that they would not relinquish.

Duno would suffer the loss, going five innings and allowing four runs (three earned) while matching a season-high with 11 hits allowed.

66ers starter Jesus Castillo (8-3) was removed with two on and two out in the sixth as Samil De Los Santos came on and struck out Brown to strand his two inherited runners. Castillo would earn the win, going 5.2 innings and allowing three runs on six hits while striking out seven.

De Los Santos would go on to pitch 2.1 scoreless innings for Inland Empire, working around one hit and one walk allowed.

After two scoreless innings from Armando Ruiz, Nolan Blackwood came on to pitch the eighth and wound up in a bases-loaded jam with nobody out. With the infield in, Brandon Sandoval chopped a single into center field that scored two runs and widened the Inland Empire lead to 6-3. Those were the only two runs allowed by Blackwood in two innings of relief.

Sam Holland (SV, 7) set the side down in order in the ninth inning to notch his seventh save of the season.

The Ports and 66ers play the middle game of their three-game set on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Left-hander Dalton Sawyer (1-4, 4.08 ERA) toes the slab for Stockton, opposed by Inland Empire right-hander Ryan Clark (0-1, 6.30 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

