50 Years in the Making

CORPUS CHRISTI - Burt Hooton, who captured the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet's inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award 12 years ago, will be featured guest at the annual event on Thursday, January 26, at the Omni Hotel.

Presented by the Corpus Christi Caller-Times and iHeartMEDIA, the event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the Whataburger Field Box Office. To order by phone, call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Hooton, 66, first found fame 50 years ago this spring, when he teamed with left-hander Steve Nelson to pitch Corpus Christi King to the 1967 Class 4A state championship in the school's second year of existence. Hooton capped a 15-1 season by no-hitting Houston Lee, 2-0, in the state semifinals.

In eight playoff contests, Hooton and Nelson booked six King shutouts. The opposition scored once over the final seven games. Hooton finished the season by authoring 23 scoreless frames. He thrice pitched no-hitters as an 11th-grader and was named the state's top high school player by the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce.

Hooton was selected by the New York Mets in the fifth round of the 1968 draft with the 85th overall pick, but opted for a scholarship offer from Cliff Gustafson at the University of Texas.

Hooton rolled up 35 wins in 38 decisions (.921) as the Longhorns took Southwest Conference titles in 1969-70-71 and made College World Series appearances the first two seasons. Hooton's 1.14 earned run average remains a Texas career standard, and his school-record six 1971 shutouts were matched by Greg Swindell 14 years later.

Hooton still co-owns the school's best single-game strikeout mark of 19, established in a 13-inning no-hit victory over Texas Tech on March 19, 1971. He tops the Texas record book in season batting average against (.136/1969), career batting average against (.158), and strikeouts per nine innings (11.94). Hooton's 13 career shutouts are second only to Swindell's 14, an NCAA record.

Taken by the Chicago Cubs with the second overall choice in the June, 1971, secondary draft, Hooton made his Major-League debut on June 17 of that year against St. Louis. He went on to a 15-year big-league career, 151-136 record, seven saves, and 3.38 ERA with Chicago (1971-75), the Los Angeles Dodgers (1975-84), and Texas Rangers (1985). Hooton appeared in 480 games, including 377 starts. He pitched 86 complete games and 29 shutouts.

On April 16, 1972, in his fourth MLB start, Hooton no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-0.

Hooton was MVP of the 1981 National League Championship Series after pitching the Dodgers past Montreal in starts of Game 1 (5-1) and Game 4 (7-1). He lost to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the World Series (0-3), but was winning pitcher in Los Angeles' Game 6 Yankee Stadium clincher (9-2), as the Dodgers won their first world championship since 1965. He also played in that year's All-Star Game at Cleveland Stadium.

Hooton was second in NL Cy Young Award balloting for 1978, when he won a career-best 19 games and posted a 2.71 ERA as a member of Los Angeles' National League champion starting rotation. The previous season the Dodgers made the first of three World Series runs in a five-year span with Hooton in the same role.

