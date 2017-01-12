$5 Tickets Highlight IceHogs "Kids Day," Presented by McDonalds
January 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced they are hosting "Kids Day," presented by McDonald's, for their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day game on Monday, Jan. 16 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drop is 1 p.m. and doors open at noon.
As part of the promotion, the IceHogs are offering $5 tickets for kids ages 17 and under (or with valid grade K-12 ID). The Hogs and McDonald's will also host special activities for fans seated in the Kids' Corner, including providing a coloring sheet for kids to complete during the afternoon's game.
Monday is also a WXRX Dollar Days with $2 hot dogs and sodas ($2 beer will not be available during the Kids Day game). In addition, if the IceHogs win, fans in attendance may redeem their ticket at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office for a free ticket of equal or lesser value to the next weekday home game (Tuesday, Feb. 7 vs. Chicago), courtesy of Fas Fuel.
Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at www.icehogs.com.
Next Home Game: Friday, January 13 vs. the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m. The IceHogs welcome the Gulls for the first time this season. The first 1,500 fans will receive a winter pom pom hat courtesy of BMO Harris Bank. A Blue Flame Lounge Pre-Game Party will kick off Friday night at 5:15 p.m. and includes free appetizers and happy-hour specials.
