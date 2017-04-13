5 Things You Should Know About FC Dallas\\" Game Against Earthquakes

News Release

FC Dallas (3-0-1) is undefeated to start the MLS season and visits the San Jose Earthquakes (2-2-1) on Friday, April 14. This is the first of two meetings this season between the teams. FC Dallas is 20-25-14 all-time against San Jose but is unbeaten in three matches (1-0-2) at Avaya Stadium, which opened in 2015.

BROADCAST DETAILS

- Television: 10 p.m. CT on UniMas

- Online: Facebook Live/Univision Deportes. (English) Click HERE to watch .

- Radio: 100.7 fm (English) - 1270 am (Spanish)

Here are five storylines heading into FC Dallas' game against San Jose:

We Have History Here On This Day Against This Team

Did you know: the first game the FC Dallas franchise ever played was on Sunday, April 14, 1996 versus...you guessed it...San Jose. The then Dallas Burn took on the then San Jose Clash. Dallas won the game 1-0, following a 2-1 decision in an old school MLS shootout.

Mark Dodd saved three of five shots in the shootout to lead Dallas to victory in front of 27,779 fans at the Cotton Bowl.

A Defensive Bromance

Good things happen when Walker Zimmerman and 2016 Defender of the Year Matt Hedges start together. Since the start of last season, FC Dallas has conceded only .9 goals per game in the regular season when Zimmerman and Hedges are in the Starting XI. When one of the two does not start, FCD gives up an average of 1.6 goals.

Making Em Quake

FC Dallas is 4-0-3 in this series since 2014, going seven straight matches without a loss. FCD has earned a point in its last four trips to northern California, posting two wins and two draws.

That Friday Feeling

This game is the first of two games FC Dallas will play on Friday this season. Dallas visits Houston Friday, June 23. Since 2014, FC Dallas is 5-4-3 on Fridays.

We're Still Streaking

FC Dallas hasn't posted a loss in MLS play in 2017 and has a nine-game undefeated streak in regular season MLS play, dating back to September 17th, 2016. It's the third longest such streak in club history and the longest since going 10 straight matches without posting a loss from June 7, 2014 to August 22, 2014.

