5 Things to Watch Tomorrow vs. Baltimore

5 Things to Watch vs. Baltimore Tomorrow

1. Winning the Fourth Quarter

It seems every match Syracuse plays is a close one, which means that finishing the game strong is a key to winning. The Silver Knights outscored Harrisburg 3-0 in the final quarter, leading to a 6-4 victory on Dec. 23. To beat the Blast, Syracuse will need to own the 4th quarter.

2. The Return of Nelly

Central New York soccer fans know former Silver Knight Nelson Santana for his fancy footwork, fashionable haircuts and propensity to pick up fouls. After being a fan favorite in the Salt City, Santana has found a new home in Baltimore. His return to Dave and Buster's Field with the Blast will certainly be worth watching.

3. Blasting Through the Defense

Through seven matches this season, Syracuse has actually outscored Baltimore by one goal. The difference between their 5-2 and 3-4 records, however, is that Baltimore has surrendered 21 fewer goals. To beat the Blast, the Silver Knights will need to blast through Baltimore's stout defense

4. Stopping the Big Three

More than half of Baltimore's goals this year, 24, have been scored by three players: forwards Tony Donatelli, Vincius Dontas and Andrew Hoxie. Stop the Blast's Big Three from scoring, and Baltimore will be searching to find goals.

5. Boss the Midfield

The play of midfielders Kenardo Forbes and Antonio Manfut have been key to the success of Syracuse this season. These two, along with the increasingly influential play of Patrick Thompson, are vital to transitioning from defense to offense and getting the ball to the Syracuse's talented forwards.

