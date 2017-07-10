5-4 Defeat Snaps Four-Game Winning Streak

News Release

San Jose, CA. - Jonah Arenado delivered the decisive blow in the Modesto Nuts' 5-4 loss to the San Jose Giants on Sunday night at Municipal Stadium.

The loss breaks the Nuts' (51-37; 12-6) four-game winning streak but they still have a chance to win the four-game series against the Giants (38-50; 8-10) in the finale on Monday night.

Chris Mariscal reached base five times with three hits and two walks. He doubled in the fourth and scored on Joey Curletta 's RBI double. Willie Argo gave the Nuts the lead with a RBI single. The Nuts added two more in the fifth to open a three-run run lead.

In the sixth, the Giants plated four runs against Reggie McClain (L, 8-6). Jalen Miller started the inning with a solo home run. After McClain surrendered a single and hit a batter, Arenado launched the go-ahead three-run homer. McClain was done after 5 1/3 innings allowing five runs on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Chris Mariscal smacked a leadoff triple in the ninth but Dylan Rheault (S, 10/11) retired the side in order after that with two strikeouts and a fly out to strand the potential tying run.

Connor Kaden (W, 3-0) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the win out of the Giants' bullpen.

The Nuts can win the series with a 'W' in the finale of this four-game series with the San Jose Giants on Monday evening at 7:00 p.m.


