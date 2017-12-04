April 12, 2017 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians
News Release
Indianapolis wraps up its seven-game homestand with the finale this afternoon against Columbus. Today's lineup and game notes are attached.
Location: Victory Field
Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
Game #7/Home #7: Indianapolis Indians (2-4) vs. Columbus Clippers (4-2)
Pitching Probables: RHP Drew Hutchison (0-0, 6.75) vs. LHP Ryan Merritt (0-1, 7.20)
From the Notes
STAFF LOOKING GOOD: Through six games, Tribe pitchers have collected a 3.21 ERA (20 ER in 56.0 IP), the fourth-best mark in the International League. The rotation owns a 3.46 ERA in 28.1 innings, while the bullpen has a collective 2.93 ERA in 27.2 innings of work.
MAX-TRA BASES: Max Moroff is currently tied for the IL lead in extra-base hits with five. He has racked up two doubles and three home runs so far this season. Charlotte's Danny Hayes also has tallied five extra-base knocks.
BACK-TO-BACK SHUTTIES: The Indians were shut out again last night, marking the first time since June 24-25, 2016, when Buffalo blanked Indy 1-0 and 4-0 in consecutive games at Victory Field. Indianapolis has not been held scoreless in at least three consecutive games since May 15-18, 2012, when they were shut out in all four games of a series at Lehigh Valley.
