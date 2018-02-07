3-2 OT Loss Nets Reading Sole Possession of Second Place in North

Worcester, MA - Worcester Railers forward Chris Langkow scored with 58 seconds remaining in overtime to defeat the Reading Royals, 3-2, Wednesday at DCU Center. Matt Willows (1g, 1a) and James de Haas scored for the Royals. The point gives Reading 59 this season (27-19-3-0) and sole possession of second place in the North Division. Reading finished a six-game road trip with a 4-1-1-0 record.

Justin Hamonic recorded his first goal of the season for the Railers with 1:35 left to tie the game, 2-2. Barry Almeida scored the first goal for Worcester at 1:27 of the third to even the game at one. de Haas broke a 1-1 edge with his fifth of the season at 7:00 of the third.

Willows ripped the first tally halfway through the second, extending his point streak to a career-best ten games (5g, 10a). He started the point streak with assists in the first six games. Since that point, Willows has goals in four straight.

John Muse made 19 saves in defeat. The Railers received 28 stops from Eamon McAdam (win).

The Royals begin a four-game home stand Fri., Feb. 16 vs. Cincinnati at 7:00 p.m. for Hockey N' Heels Night, featuring a pink knit hat giveaway from Sweet Streets Desserts and a special ladies-only pampering session and gift certificate giveaway from Bell Tower. Sat., Feb. 17 is Pink in the Rink night vs. Brampton at 7:00 p.m. Sun., Feb. 18 features PAW Patrol jerseys, an appearance by WWE's Jerry "The King" Lawler, Battle of the Badges XIII, Faith and Family Night, $1 hot dogs and a free postgame skate.

Reading allowed thirteen shots in the first period and allowed one on net, the fewest the Royals have allowed in a frame this season. The lone shot came from T.J. Syner on a 60-footer with 9:45 to go in the first.

Willows scored the opening goal at 10:23 of the second to spring Reading. The Royals chipped it in behind the cage with Matt Wilkins as the lone forechecker. McCarthy sprinted off the bench behind the net, scooped the puck and centered it to Willows at the slot. Willows quickly one-touched it over McAdam's left shoulder. Shots were 22-14 Reading after two.

The action ramped up in the third. First, Almeida careened the puck in from the right post to tie the game. Next, de Haas provided the Royals a 2-1 edge 5:30 later. Wilkins passed from the right post to the center slot and de Haas whacked it home.

Hamonic slapped home the tying goal in the final 100 seconds. Langkow deflected a shot at the slot from Matthew Gaudreau to win the game in the final minute of overtime.

There were no power plays in the game.

Hockey 'N Heels and Princess Night on Fri., Feb 16 vs. CIN at 7:00 p.m.

First 1,500 women will receive a pink knit hat, thanks to Sweet Street Desserts. Bell Tower will be at the game for a ladies-only pampering session and gift card giveaway.

Pink in the Rink, Pink Ice, special jerseys on Sat., Feb 17 vs. BRM at 7:00 p.m.

Pink knit scarf giveaway to the first 1,500 women, courtesy of Sweet Street Desserts. The Royals will wear special jerseys and play on pink ice.

PAW Patrol, Battle of the Badges, Faith and Family and Jerry "The King" Lawler on Sun., Feb 18 vs. WHL at 4:00 p.m.

It's PAW Patrol night! The Royals will wear special PAW Patrol jerseys from the popular Nickelodeon show.

Before the Royals drop the puck with the Nailers, the Reading Police and Fire Departments match up against the Allentown Police and Fire at 12:30 p.m. in the Battle for the FirstStates Cup XIII at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available here to help raise money for the children of policemen and firefighters.

Meet WWE Hall-of-Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler on Pro Wrestling Night (Tower Health). Plus, it's Faith and Family Night and dollar dog day, presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola. First 1,000 kids (14 & under) will receive a Slapshot T-shirt thanks to Bethany Children's Home. Also check out a postgame skate presented by Body Zone.

$10 tickets and Olympic Night with a postgame autograph session Thurs., Feb 22 vs. WOR at 7:00 p.m.

Get $10 tickets in any section (excludes glass seats) and celebrate the Olympics on a postgame photo and autograph session night with four players (Rieck's Printing). Call 610-898-7825 for $10 tickets.

