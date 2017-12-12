22nd Annual Kernels Hot Stove Banquet Set for January 17th

News Release

Cedar Rapids, IA - The 22nd Annual Cedar Rapids Kernels Hot Stove Banquet will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at the Eastbank Venue & Lounge in southeast Cedar Rapids (former Smulekoff's Building).

The 22nd Annual Hot Stove Banquet will feature a dinner, a silent auction and the Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan. All proceeds from the Hot Stove Banquet benefit the Kernels 'Take the Lead' Community Initiative Program and the Kernels Foundation.

Scheduled to appear with the Twins Winter Caravan are former Kernels and current Twins catcher Mitch Garver and outfielder Zack Granite. The Twins Winter Caravan will be emceed by Twins radio broadcaster, Kris Atteberry.

The Twins Winter Caravan is one of the longest running and most extensive offseason team caravans in professional sports. It features teams of current and former players visiting schools, hospitals, corporations and service clubs during the day with a traditional "hot stove" program each evening.

An autograph session will follow the Twins Winter Caravan.

