2019 CCM-ECHL All-Star Weekend Lineup Unveiled
February 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH-- The Toledo Walleye have unveiled an action-packed weekend of festivities for the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Weekend presented by ProMedica, starting on Friday, January 18 through Monday, January 21.
This weekend will go down in Toledo hockey history as the first time the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic has been played in the Glass City.
From Opening Night of the All-Star Fanfest at Hensville Winter Park, through the final shot of the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic and Skills Competition, history and unforgettable memories will be made!
FINatic Members can reserve their tickets now for the CCM/ECHL All-Star Weekend. Ticket Packages will go on sale at a later date. For ticket information visit the website at www.toledowalleye.com.
