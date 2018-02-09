2019 CCM-ECHL All-Star Weekend Lineup Unveiled

February 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





TOLEDO, OH-- The Toledo Walleye have unveiled an action-packed weekend of festivities for the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Weekend presented by ProMedica, starting on Friday, January 18 through Monday, January 21.

This weekend will go down in Toledo hockey history as the first time the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic has been played in the Glass City.

From Opening Night of the All-Star Fanfest at Hensville Winter Park, through the final shot of the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic and Skills Competition, history and unforgettable memories will be made!

FINatic Members can reserve their tickets now for the CCM/ECHL All-Star Weekend. Ticket Packages will go on sale at a later date. For ticket information visit the website at www.toledowalleye.com.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.