2018 Timber Rattlers Food Fight Starts Today

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are ready for another food fight! The Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers invites you to create a unique and unusual food item for their third annual Food Fight. The winning recipe will go on the 2018 concession menu at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Last season, the Dinger Dog won the brawl. Will your entry win this year? Only one way to find out and that is to put on your chef's hat and get creative!

Submit your idea to this link between now and February 23. We will narrow down the submissions to a group of finalists that will be announced on Friday, March 2. Then, it will be up to a vote by our fans to determine which item will be available on our menu.

The winner of the 2018 Food Fight will be revealed on Facebook Live with Daniel Higgins, food and drink reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, March 12.

The person with the winning submission will receive four tickets to the 2018 home opener on April 7 against the Beloit Snappers, a ceremonial first pitch before the game, and four vouchers for their food item!

