2018 M-Braves Employment Opportunities

February 5, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





It's time for the Mississippi Braves to gear up for another season at Trustmark Park! We're looking for energetic, hardworking people with outgoing personalities - who know how to SMILE - to add to our seasonal game day staff.

The Mississippi Braves are committed to providing exceptional customer service to season ticket holders, sponsors, and fans. With a major emphasis on this in 2018 and with extensive training for our staff, we are looking for seasonal staff members who are willing to learn and have a passion for making the fan experience at Trustmark Park better than any other sports venue in the United States. That is our goal, and we want our staff partners to share our goal.

Stop by the M-Braves Front Office located at Trustmark Park to fill out an application beginning Tuesday, Feb. 6.

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age at the time of applying and be able to work nights, weekends and some holidays during the baseball season. Copied, faxed, mailed or online applications/resumes will not be accepted. Applications MUST be submitted in person, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:30 pm. Below is a list of positions for the 2018 season. For more information, call 888-BRAVES4 or 601-932-8788.

Positions Available:

Bartender Bat Boy Beer ID Station Camera Operator Catering Food Prep Concession Stand Attendant Dishwasher Fun Zone Attendants Grounds Crew Head Lead Concessions Host/Hostesses Kitchen Prep Staff Line Cooks Mascot Staff Merchandise Store Attendant Money Audit Staff Promotions Team Restaurant Wait Staff Suite Attendants Ticket Seller Ticket Taker Usher Video Production Crew

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern League Stories from February 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.