2018 AHL All-Star Classic to Air Live on NHL Network

January 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL)
News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League has announced that the telecast of the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino will air live to national audiences on NHL Network in the United States and on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW in Canada.
Produced in high definition by Concom Inc., live telecasts of the event from the historic Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in Utica, N.Y., will air Sunday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. ET for the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, and Monday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. ET for the AHL All-Star Challenge.
Three alumni of the AHL's broadcasting and playing ranks will be on the call of the event. Brendan Burke, the former broadcaster for the Utica Comets and current TV voice of the New York Islanders on MSG Networks, will handle play-by-play duties; former NHL and AHL forward Alan May, now an analyst for Washington Capitals games on NBC Sports Washington, will provide color commentary; and San Antonio Rampage radio and TV broadcaster Dan Weiss will work rinkside.
The 2018 AHL All-Star Classic is part of a package of American Hockey League action airing on NHL Network this season, including 10 regular-season contests. For more information and local channel listings, visit NHLNetwork.com or follow @NHLNetwork on Twitter.
In addition, the two-day event will be streamed worldwide to registered subscribers via AHL Live (ahllive.com).
Tickets for the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino are priced at $39, $49, $69, $89 and $99, and include admission to both the Skills Competition on Jan. 28 and the All-Star Challenge on Jan. 29. To purchase event tickets, visit the Adirondack Bank Center box office or go online to www.empirestatetix.com.
The 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 93 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Jake Allen, Artem Anisimov, Patrice Bergeron, Ben Bishop, Troy Brouwer, Ryan Callahan, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Martin Jones, Chris Kunitz, Zach Parise, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Bobby Ryan, Cory Schneider, Patrick Sharp, Jason Spezza, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 31 National Hockey League teams. More than 88 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2016-17, over 6 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America for the 16th year in a row.
