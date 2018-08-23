2018-19 Promotional Schedule Announced

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have announced their Promotional Schedule for the upcoming 2018-2019 season. The schedule is highlighted by tons of events, giveaways, appearances and more that have proven to be fan favorites for many seasons, along with new promotions that are sure to get fans engaged.

The Cyclones 2018-19 Promotional Schedule is highlighted by numerous marquee events that are sure to be a hit with the fans. Returning are popular events like First Face-Off, Pucks & Pups Night featuring the ever-popular Weiner Dog Races, a New Year's Eve celebration complete with postgame firework show, Throwback Weekend, Cyclones Fight Cancer Night, and Fan Appreciation Night. Be on the lookout for special ticket packages and giveaways associated with these nights throughout the season.

First Face-Off, Throwback Weekend and Fan Appreciation Night are some of the more popular events on the Cyclones' schedule and will feature dollar beer, soda, hot dogs, and pizza. In addition, Throwback Weekend will also include the ever-popular Teddy Bear Toss and tickets to that game are just $10 for both nights.

This season will also see the addition of a couple of new promotions, including the first-ever Sensory Awareness Night, which will feature decreased auditory and visual stimulation. There will be no goal horn or pre-game pyrotechnics, and the volume will be lowered on in-game music to ensure an enjoyable environment for all fans in attendance. U.S. Bank Arena will also be transformed into the Wizarding World of the Cincinnati Cyclones, where Muggles are invited to join us as we celebrate Wizardry, and you can find out which house you belong to. The 'Clones will also pay homage to Cincinnati's hog heritage and the world-famous race it has inspired. For one night only, the Cyclones become the Cincinnati Flying Pigs as they continue to race for another championship.

Key Event Dates:

First Face-Off: Saturday, October 13

Sensory Awareness Night: Saturday, October 20

Kids Eat Free: Friday, November 16

Pucks & Pups with Weiner Dog Races: Saturday, November 17

Cyclones New Year's Eve Celebration and Postgame Firework Display: Monday, December 31

Throwback Weekend: Friday and Saturday, January 4 and 5

Cyclones Fight Cancer: Saturday, February 2

Cincinnati Flying Pigs Night: Friday, February 15

Meijer Kids Club Matinee Ft. Kids Paint the Ice: Sunday, February 17

The Wizarding World of the Cincinnati Cyclones: Friday, March 1

Pucks & Pups Night (No Weiner Dog Races): Wednesday, March 20

Fan Appreciation Night: Friday, April 5

The Cyclones will also play host to a myriad of different characters on nights such as Star Wars Night, Nickelodeon Matinee featuring Paw Patrol, and Marvel Superhero Weekend. Bring out the whole family and get photos taken with characters from your favorite film and television entities, and make sure to take advantage of specialty ticket four packs surrounding these dates.

Key Appearance Dates:

Star Wars Night: Saturday, December 15

Paw Patrol Kids Matinee: Sunday, January 20

Marvel Superhero Weekend: Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16

One of the best aspects of coming to a Cyclones game is being able to not go home empty-handed, and, once again, the Cyclones have you covered with some great giveaway items all throughout the season.

Key Giveaway Dates:

Justin Vaive Kids Jersey T-Shirt Giveaway: Friday, October 26

Military Appreciation w/ Winter Hat Giveaway presented by SportClips benefitting the USO: Friday, November 9

Blanket Giveaway: Saturday, December 1

Mystery Bobblehead Night: Friday, February 1

Playing Card Giveaway: Wednesday, March 27

Finally, it would not be Cincinnati Cyclones hockey without Dollar Beer Nights. This season, the Cyclones will host 15 stand-alone Dollar Beer Nights on Wednesdays and Thursdays, in addition to First Face-Off, Throwback Weekend, and Fan Appreciation Night which will all feature dollar beer specials as well.

Key Dollar Beer Nights

Wednesdays: 10/24, 11/7, 11/21, 11/28, 12/12, 1/9, 2/13, 2/20, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27, 4/3

Thursdays: 12/13, 2/21, 3/21

In addition to the Promotional Schedule, the Cyclones have also announced the dates for their preseason games. Cincinnati will skate in a pair of preseason matchups against the Wheeling Nailers; Friday, October 5 at 7:05 in Wheeling, and Saturday at 7:35pm at U.S. Bank Arena. Tickets for Cincinnati's home preseason game are available now and are just $5.00 for the general public, and free to all Cyclones Season Ticket Holders.

This is the fifth year in a row and eighth time in the last nine preseasons that the Cyclones and Nailers will meet, with Cincinnati holding an 8-6-0 edge in the previous 14 meetings. The Cyclones dropped both meetings last preseason by identical 5-4 scores, including one in a shootout. The teams met six times during the 2017-18 season, with Cincinnati posting a 5-1-0-0 record and outscoring the Nailers, 21-15, in those contests.

The 2018-19 season is on the horizon, and tickets for First Face-Off are on sale NOW! Call (513) 421-PUCK for information regarding information on season and group ticket packages for this upcoming season, and you can also get the latest team updates on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

