2017 USL Schedule Released

January 31, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Pittsburgh Riverhounds News Release





Hounds to play in 32 matches, starting in March through October

PITTSBURGH - The United Soccer League announced its 2017 regular season schedule. Set to span 30 weeks and 480 games, the schedule is the largest in the league's history.

Kicking off the weekend of March 24-26, the season will run through the month of October with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds competing in 32 games on the year - two more than last season - including 16 at Highmark Stadium.

The Hounds open the season at home against the defending league champion New York Red Bulls II on Saturday, March 25. FC Cincinnati comes to town the following weekend on April 1, as the Hounds will face 2016 playoff qualifiers in five of their first seven matches on the year.

Pittsburgh wraps up April at home looking to exact revenge with its first match against the Harrisburg City Islanders in the Keystone Derby Cup presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery and K&L Gates on April 29. The battle for the Derby Cup will span three matches this season, with the Hounds facing the City Islanders twice more on the road on May 24 and August 12.

Highlighting the months of May and June are notable first-time clashes against new Eastern Conference foes Ottawa Fury FC (May 13 - away) and Tampa Bay Rowdies (June 22 - home).

July matches April for the most games in a month at six, as the club starts at home on July 4 against the Charlotte Independence. The longest road stretch of the season for Pittsburgh will ensue with matches against Orlando City B (July 8), Bethlehem Steel FC (July 15) and Rochester Rhinos (July 22). Following a quick turnaround home for a Wednesday tilt against the Charleston Battery (July 26), the Hounds close out July with their first visit to Tampa Bay on July 29.

Following July, the Hounds most notably have visits to Saint Louis on August 12 and FC Cincinnati on September 2. September, in particular, is expected to be a challenging month as the Hounds will face each of the top-four finishers in the 2016 conference table - Cincinnati, Louisville (September 9 - home), Rochester (September 16 - home) and New York (September 30 - away).

The 2017 campaign then finishes in October with back-to-back matches at home against the Rochester Rhinos (October 7) and Ottawa Fury FC (October 14).

